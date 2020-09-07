You are here: Home - News -

News

Mark Stokes joins United Trust Bank from Metro

by:
  • 07/09/2020
  • 0
Mark Stokes joins United Trust Bank from Metro
United Trust Bank (UTB) has hired Mark Stokes into the newly-created role of chief commercial officer.

 

Stokes joins from Metro Bank where he was managing director – commercial banking.

He has more than 20 years’ experience at executive committee level including work with Lloyds Bank, RBS, Black Horse and Chartered Trust.

During his time at Metro Bank, the commercial business balance sheet grew from £1.2bn to £3.5bn between 2016 and 2020.

In his new role, Stokes will report directly to United Trust Bank group managing director, Harley Kagan.

His key responsibilities include developing and managing UTB’s lending teams, its commercial strategy and proposition and exploring opportunities for UTB to enter and develop new markets.

Stokes said: “United Trust Bank is at an exciting stage of its development. It is a progressive and successful specialist bank with a demonstrated history of developing new markets and products, a vibrant culture and a focus on effective delivery and profitability.

“I’ve been really impressed by the people I have met and look forward to joining the team and helping to take the business to the next stage.”

Kagan added: “Mark has an excellent track record of developing and delivering successful growth strategies in the SME and specialist finance sectors.

“We are very pleased that he has joined the bank and his many years of experience in commercial banking, including property and asset finance lending, will further strengthen UTB’s executive team in the bank’s next exciting phase of growth.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Did you take a summer holiday this year?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Home sales set to drop 15 per cent as prices hold firm – Knight Frank

Property transactions will fall by 15 per cent this year compared to 2019, but house prices will remain robust, according...

Close