Mark Stokes joins United Trust Bank from Metro

United Trust Bank (UTB) has hired Mark Stokes into the newly-created role of chief commercial officer.

Stokes joins from Metro Bank where he was managing director – commercial banking.

He has more than 20 years’ experience at executive committee level including work with Lloyds Bank, RBS, Black Horse and Chartered Trust.

During his time at Metro Bank, the commercial business balance sheet grew from £1.2bn to £3.5bn between 2016 and 2020.

In his new role, Stokes will report directly to United Trust Bank group managing director, Harley Kagan.

His key responsibilities include developing and managing UTB’s lending teams, its commercial strategy and proposition and exploring opportunities for UTB to enter and develop new markets.

Stokes said: “United Trust Bank is at an exciting stage of its development. It is a progressive and successful specialist bank with a demonstrated history of developing new markets and products, a vibrant culture and a focus on effective delivery and profitability.

“I’ve been really impressed by the people I have met and look forward to joining the team and helping to take the business to the next stage.”

Kagan added: “Mark has an excellent track record of developing and delivering successful growth strategies in the SME and specialist finance sectors.

“We are very pleased that he has joined the bank and his many years of experience in commercial banking, including property and asset finance lending, will further strengthen UTB’s executive team in the bank’s next exciting phase of growth.”