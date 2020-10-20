SDL Surveying reports busiest month and mulls recruitment to increase capacity

SDL Surveying reported September as its busiest month ever for volumes completed and revenue generated.

The firm’s figures help to highlight the demand being placed on surveyors in the very busy housing market and it echoed comments from others in the sector who are also considering recruiting.

The national residential surveying and valuation firm saw its three best days of case volume in a five-year period and said this level of activity continued throughout the rest of the month.

During the month 88 per cent of days worked by surveyors were either at, or above, full capacity – which mirrored that of the previous month.

The surveyor said is now looking at a number of ways to increase capacity levels in order to maintain its service level agreements, including the recruitment of more surveyors and adding firms to its network.

Increasing the number and quality of the survey products offered is also on the agenda, as well as increased training for surveyors to elevate the standard of surveys.

Several clients delivered double the volume of business to SDL Surveying in September compared to a year ago, the firm said.

Simon Jackson, managing director of SDL Surveying (pictured), said: “Undoubtedly, and by all measures, September 2020 was our busiest month ever with volumes received, volumes completed and revenue generated all hitting their business highs.”

He added: “2020 has certainly not the year we anticipated it to be but, given all the hard work of everyone involved in the business, it has been a far better year than anyone could have imagined when Covid-19 arrived.

“We’ll continue to build on this and seek to maintain the very highest of standards in the work we complete.”