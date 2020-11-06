Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 06/11/20

One of the biggest stories has been the FCA chiefs failure to explain why borrowers were not told payment holidays would affect lending decisions.
Product changes also grabbed reader attention this week, including Santander’s acceptance of mortgage prisoners.
FCA chiefs fail to explain why borrowers were not told payment holidays would affect lending decisions
Halifax reintroduces two-year remortgage deals and overhauls rates
Brokers fear lengthening backlogs as property market stays open in second lockdown
Three banned from financial sector over sexual offence convictions
Homebuyers struggling with affordability restrictions – Knowledge Bank