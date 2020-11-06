You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 06/11/20

  • 06/11/2020
The second lockdown in England has been the theme of the week among the most read articles on Mortgage Solutions, as the self-employed grant has been boosted and brokers fear a change in service levels.

 

One of the biggest stories has been the FCA chiefs failure to explain why borrowers were not told payment holidays would affect lending decisions.

Product changes also grabbed reader attention this week, including Santander’s acceptance of mortgage prisoners.

 

Self-employed grant boosted for second lockdown

 

FCA chiefs fail to explain why borrowers were not told payment holidays would affect lending decisions

 

Halifax reintroduces two-year remortgage deals and overhauls rates

 

No Help to Buy extension coming – housing minister

 

Santander starts taking mortgage prisoner applications

 

Brokers fear lengthening backlogs as property market stays open in second lockdown

 

Pepper launches 85 per cent LTV mortgages

 

Nationwide increases switcher mortgage rates

 

Three banned from financial sector over sexual offence convictions

 

Homebuyers struggling with affordability restrictions – Knowledge Bank

 

