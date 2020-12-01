You are here: Home - News -

News

Virgin Money launches faster API-driven mortgage applications with MAB and Connells

by:
  • 01/12/2020
  • 0
Virgin Money launches faster API-driven mortgage applications with MAB and Connells
Virgin Money has announced its API mortgage application integration with technology firm Twenty7tec, with broker firms Connells and Mortgage Advice Bureau going live first.

The partnership will streamline the search and application process for intermediaries by removing the need to re-key data in multiple places.

Users can apply for a Decision in Principle from Virgin via this integration and submit a full mortgage application and payments without needing to visit the Virgin Money portal.

Available across residential and buy to let, for both purchase and remortgage customers, the technology will be rolled out to the wider market in early 2021.

Simon Wallace, head of mortgage integration and transformation at Virgin Money said: “At Virgin Money we have made no secret of our ambition to drive change and innovation in the mortgage market. This exciting partnership with Twenty7tec will play a key part in achieving that goal.

“The Apply platform will make it even easier for intermediaries to submit cases to us, saving them precious time, which could be better spent on helping their next client.”

James Tucker, CEO of Twenty7Tec, said: “Virgin Money has a great track record for innovating in the mortgage market and playing a huge role in delivering better customer service, so we’re over the moon to help them with this integration. As a result of this deal, Virgin Money Customers will experience a seamless experience from beginning to end – something which the Virgin brand is so closely allied with. We’re proud to be their partner in making the mortgage experience a little better for everyone involved.”

Ben Thompson, deputy CEO of MAB added: “This is a really progressive step, that we thoroughly welcome. Simplification of the mortgage process is very much needed, even more so in the current environment.”

Adrian Scott, group mortgage services director of Connells said it’s great to see another lender go live with the Apply system. “This will make writing business with Virgin Money far more efficient, which is always an attractive proposition for any broker, but particularly at this time when the market is so busy,” he added.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Precise head of sales Jamie Pritchard exits firm

After almost seven years with specialist lender Precise, Jamie Pritchard left the business on 30 November.

Close