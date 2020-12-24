Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 24/12/20

With video games likely to be high on the list of gifts for children, the eye-opening statistics that some families have been forced to remortgage their properties to cover debts racked up by kids’ in-game purchases grabbed our readers’ attention.
A stamp duty increase for second homes in Wales and the continued hectic market with criteria changes at Santander and Metro Bank selling part of it mortgage book also generated interest.
As we reach Christmas week a festive video from the team at Dynamo lifted spirits and of course, there was the 20 biggest mortgage stories of the year covered by Mortgage Solutions.
The 20 biggest mortgage stories of 2020
Parents forced to remortgage to cover gamers’ loot box debts
Santander further tightens self-employed evidence requirements
Stamp duty to rise on second homes in Wales
Brokers need to be ready to pick up the mortgage holiday pieces – Murphy
Metro Bank sells £3bn mortgage portfolio to NatWest
Halifax: Mortgage approvals at highest for a decade but demand to slow in 2021
Regulator rejects complaint about advice firm’s ‘whole of market’ claim
Families urged to use Covid-19 chain collapse legal safeguards to protect savings
Dynamo team in Christmas dance extravaganza video treat