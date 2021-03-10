You are here: Home - News -

Kensington bolsters BDM team

by:
  • 10/03/2021
Kensington Mortgages has appointed Maria Betti and Andy Heath as regional business development managers (BDMs) for South London and the East.

 

Maria has more than 20 years’ experience in financial services across the pensions and the mortgage industry and has worked with various lenders, including RBS, LMC, Aldermore and Together.

Andy joins from Clydesdale Bank and has a similar career spanning 19 years, where he has worked solely for Clydesdale in its commercial and private banking team over the last eight years as a BDM.

 

Recruitment drive

As part of Kensington’s growth plans, it also has two additional hires in the business development unit (BDU) and increased the underwriting team by 50 per cent over the past twelve months as part of plans to double the number of underwriters. Last month, Kensington also launched its live webchat to allow intermediaries to speak directly with BDUs online.

Craig McKinlay, new business director, Kensington Mortgages (pictured), said: “We are delighted to welcome Maria and Andy to the team. Both have a solid track record in managing network and intermediary relationships, which will be invaluable in their new roles. As we look to continue to grow our national accounts, field sales and business development activity, our newly expanded teams will be central to this push.

“Throughout last year, we remained fully operational, and these increases to our headcount mean we can continue to provide ongoing support to intermediaries.”

Maria Betti, BDM for South London, Kensington Mortgages, said: “Despite the odds, Kensington had a very strong 2020 and I look forward to working closely with the team in the year ahead.”

Andy Heath, BDM for East region, Kensington Mortgages, said: “Building lasting relationships with brokers and adding real value is the most rewarding part of the role and I am excited to join the team as Kensington continues to grow its national accounts.”

Close