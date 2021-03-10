You are here: Home - News -

Rewind Wednesday – The Later Life Lending Online Event 2021 part II

by:
  • 10/03/2021
Rewind Wednesday – The Later Life Lending Online Event 2021 part II
Rewind Wednesday returns with our second set of sessions from the first event of the year, the Later Life Lending Online Event 2021.

 

In this second part, Mortgage Solutions is releasing five more video presentations from the event for you to watch at your leisure. These include two panel discussions with lenders and brokers providing their insight into the market.

The five sessions are:

 

Chance of a lifetime?

Emma Watkins, managing director of retirement and longstanding at Scottish Widows

Watkins offers a provider’s perspective on the lifetime mortgage sector, including challenges and opportunities for insurance companies and considers the needs of lifetime mortgage customers.

 

 

 

Lender panel discussion

The panel addresses how to bring innovation in this sector, what the role of technology is and how lenders must change interaction with the adviser community to grow and evolve later life lending.

Esther Dijkstra, managing director, intermediaries, Lloyds Banking Group

Alison Pallett, sales director, Live More Capital

Les Pick, head of sales, equity release, Canada Life

Chair: Paula John, editor in chief, Mortgage Solutions

 

 

Lessons from lockdown

Ben Thompson, deputy CEO, Mortgage Advice Bureau

How the later life lending market has adapted to continue to serve customers.

 

 

Adviser panel discussion

The adviser panel assesses adjusting the approach to dealing with older customers and asks what processes need to change? They also debate the current regulatory oversight and how this is influencing the market.

Sandy Ameer-Beg, principal, Acclaimed Mortgage Consultancy

Jane Benjamin, director, mortgages, Sesame Bankhall Group

Richard Merrett, head of strategic development, SimplyBiz Mortgages

Stuart Wilson, CEO, AiR Group

Chair: Paula John, editor in chief, Mortgage Solutions

 

 

Conclusion

Baroness Camilla Cavendish, author and Harvard Fellow

Baroness Cavendish asks how the events of 2020 have impacted society’s approach to older people. And she discusses what the UK can learn from other countries about planning a positive future for our ageing population.

 

 

 

 

 

 

