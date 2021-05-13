You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage Solutions partners up with Syndeo for its first Masterclass

by:
  • 13/05/2021
  • 0
Mortgage Solutions partners up with Syndeo for its first Masterclass
Mortgage Solutions is hosting an online masterclass in partnership with AI and digital communications provider Syndeo on Wednesday 16 June from 11am – 11.45am.

 

AI: Harnessing technology to superpower the broker

Messaging technology is already the most popular and fastest growing communication tool for global consumers. Using these latest technology innovations powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to increase lead generation, deliver better service and drive operational efficiencies will show a real return on investment.

Mortgage Solutions talks to early-adopter, MD of The Mortgage Shop (NI) Siobhan McAleer and Oliver Lennon, CEO of Syndeo to understand the value of this technology for a mortgage advice business.

Speakers:

Oliver Lennon, CEO, Syndeo

Siobhan McAleer (pictured), managing director, The Mortgage Shop (NI)

Chair: Victoria Hartley, group editor, Mortgage Solutions

Taking place online on Wednesday 16th June, this event will be accessible from home or your office, via a laptop, tablet or mobile.

Register to attend here: https://ae3.pathfinderapi.com/api/smartlink/click/0bcf91b05ddb4e3b8336c53b8c6929e1

Find out more about Syndeo: https://syndeo.cx/

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

Are product availability and criteria improving for self-employed borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Homeownership still a goal despite pandemic disruption – Wayhome

Although many life plans have been put on hold or altered due to the pandemic, owning a home remains the...

Close