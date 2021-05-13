Mortgage Solutions partners up with Syndeo for its first Masterclass

Mortgage Solutions is hosting an online masterclass in partnership with AI and digital communications provider Syndeo on Wednesday 16 June from 11am – 11.45am.

AI: Harnessing technology to superpower the broker

Messaging technology is already the most popular and fastest growing communication tool for global consumers. Using these latest technology innovations powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to increase lead generation, deliver better service and drive operational efficiencies will show a real return on investment.

Mortgage Solutions talks to early-adopter, MD of The Mortgage Shop (NI) Siobhan McAleer and Oliver Lennon, CEO of Syndeo to understand the value of this technology for a mortgage advice business.

Speakers:

Oliver Lennon, CEO, Syndeo

Siobhan McAleer (pictured), managing director, The Mortgage Shop (NI)

Chair: Victoria Hartley, group editor, Mortgage Solutions

Taking place online on Wednesday 16th June, this event will be accessible from home or your office, via a laptop, tablet or mobile.

Register to attend here: https://ae3.pathfinderapi.com/api/smartlink/click/0bcf91b05ddb4e3b8336c53b8c6929e1

Find out more about Syndeo: https://syndeo.cx/