Accord Mortgages bolsters 95 per cent LTV range and cuts rates

Yorkshire Building Society’s subsidiary, Accord Mortgages, has introduced 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) product for remortgages and large loans, and made a range of rate cuts of up to 0.17 per cent on select residential products.

One of the additional 95 per cent LTV products is a five-year fixed at 3.88 per cent and subject to a £495 fee and £500 cashback. It also includes free remortgage legal service and a free standard valuation.

The lender has also brought in a larger loan product at 95 per cent LTV which permits borrowing of up to £600,000.

Rates have been aligned on larger loan products, with up to £600,000 available at 90 per cent LTV and £2m at 80 per cent and 85 per cent LTV.

The lender has cut the rate for its five-year fixed at 80 per cent LTV by 0.03 per cent to 2.16 per cent. It is available for house purchases and remortgage and is subject to a £995 fee, £300 cashback and free standard valuation.

The rate for its five-year fixed at 85 per cent LTV has been reduced by 0.17 per cent to 2.69 per cent. The product is focused on house purchase and comes with a £495 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation.

Its two-year fixed at 90 per cent LTV has been cut from 3.22 per cent to 3.09 per cent. The product is subject to a £495 fee, £750 cashback and free standard valuation.

Accord’s mortgage manager Jemma Anderson (pictured) said: “We’re really pleased to offer this improved range, which offers more comprehensive choice and even better value across a range of LTVs to support more of the market.

“The new offerings at 95 per cent will also support borrowers finding it harder to remortgage with a smaller deposit, as well as those who wish to borrow more. We hope this will be welcomed by brokers and their clients.”