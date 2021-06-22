You are here: Home - News -

Accord Mortgages bolsters 95 per cent LTV range and cuts rates

  • 22/06/2021
Yorkshire Building Society’s subsidiary, Accord Mortgages, has introduced 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) product for remortgages and large loans, and made a range of rate cuts of up to 0.17 per cent on select residential products.

 

One of the additional 95 per cent LTV products is a five-year fixed at 3.88 per cent and subject to a £495 fee and £500 cashback. It also includes free remortgage legal service and a free standard valuation.

The lender has also brought in a larger loan product at 95 per cent LTV which permits borrowing of up to £600,000.

Rates have been aligned on larger loan products, with up to £600,000 available at 90 per cent LTV and £2m at 80 per cent and 85 per cent LTV.

The lender has cut the rate for its five-year fixed at 80 per cent LTV by 0.03 per cent to 2.16 per cent. It is available for house purchases and remortgage and is subject to a £995 fee, £300 cashback and free standard valuation.

The rate for its five-year fixed at 85 per cent LTV has been reduced by 0.17 per cent to 2.69 per cent. The product is focused on house purchase and comes with a £495 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation.

Its two-year fixed at 90 per cent LTV has been cut from 3.22 per cent to 3.09 per cent. The product is subject to a £495 fee, £750 cashback and free standard valuation.

Accord’s mortgage manager Jemma Anderson (pictured) said: “We’re really pleased to offer this improved range, which offers more comprehensive choice and even better value across a range of LTVs to support more of the market.

“The new offerings at 95 per cent will also support borrowers finding it harder to remortgage with a smaller deposit, as well as those who wish to borrow more. We hope this will be welcomed by brokers and their clients.”

Close