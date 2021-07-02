You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 02/07/2021

by:
  • 02/07/2021
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 02/07/2021
With the first stage of the stamp duty holiday drawing to a close this week, stories around the tax break held reader interest such as the Marketwatch discussion and the news of how house price rises invalidated the savings made.

 

Product changes also dominated, including Santander’s update to its proof of deposit criteria and TSB’s removal of higher fee remortgages. The Bank of Ireland’s decision to cull its mortgage sales team was also among most read this week.

 

Santander updates proof of deposit requirements

 

Majority of brokers want SDLT extension but many argue for ‘return to normal’

 

Stamp duty savings wiped out by inflated house prices – MIAC

 

TSB launches sub-one per cent deal and pulls high-fee remortgages

 

BOI mortgage sales staff to be cut from 17 to 12 through consultation

 

Santander adds £1,000 cashback to FTB deals; Leeds BS reduces rates on ERC-free range

 

EWS1 lender requests still a ‘grey area’ and ‘mess’ despite updated RICS guidance – analysis

 

Metro Bank hints at further expansion after ‘more product changes than most’

 

‘Brokers who have not relied on stamp duty holiday will do best going forward’ – Marketwatch

 

UK economy shrank more than first thought during third lockdown

Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

Close