Molo cuts buy-to-let rates

by:
  • 09/09/2021
Molo cuts buy-to-let rates
Molo Finance has unveiled a series of price cuts across its buy-to-let range.

 

The cuts cover its products for both individual and limited company borrowers, and come ahead of its planned move into residential mortgage deals for both first-time buyers and home movers.

The rates include two-year fixed rates for individual borrowers starting at 2.24 per cent at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV), and five-year fixed rate deals starting at 2.29 per cent at the same LTV band.

Meanwhile rates for limited company borrowers on a two-year fixed rate start at 2.9 per cent, and for five-year fixed rates prices start at 3.1 per cent. 

Francesca Carlesi, chief executive officer at Molo (pictured), noted that the mortgage market has never been so competitive. 

She continued: “Lowering our prices gives landlords excellent options, whether they’re purchasing a property as an individual or a limited company. 

“Our new rates, combined with an entirely digital approach for getting a mortgage, give investors more flexibility and allow them to go through the borrowing process at speed while saving money with Molo.” 

