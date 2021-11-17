You are here: Home - News -

News

Borrowers with variable incomes offered smaller mortgage loans

by:
  • 17/11/2021
  • 0
Borrowers with variable incomes offered smaller mortgage loans
The latest MBT Affordability Index has found that borrowers with an element of variable income are being offered an average maximum loan size 19 per cent lower than the overall market average.

 

Analysis of cases processed through the Mortgage Broker Tools (MBT) platform showed that over the course of 2021, the average maximum loan size available to mortgage borrowers has been £275,633. However, where borrowers have earned an element of variable income, this average maximum has fallen to £231,999.

The disparity is even greater when it comes to the average minimum loan available to borrowers with variable income.

During the same period, the average minimum loan available to borrowers was £162,371, but for those with variable income this dropped by a quarter to £129,909.

Tanya Toumadj (pictured), chief executive at MBT, said: “In recent weeks we have seen more lenders returning to consider variable income as part of their affordability calculations.

“However, many still do not and even where lenders do consider it, the criteria around variable income and amount that can be included vary greatly.”

“It means that borrowers with variable income will struggle to borrow as much whose earnings are more predictable, but there are still good options if you know where to look. This is where thorough affordability and criteria research can help to identify better outcomes for customers,” she added.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

Are FTBs taking an early Christmas break from house hunting or are they simply armed with a bigger deposit?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.