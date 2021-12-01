You are here: Home - News -

Hodge hires Hema Patel as North of England and Scotland BDM

  • 01/12/2021
Hodge hires Hema Patel as North of England and Scotland BDM
Hodge has hired Hema Patel as its business development manager (BDM) for the North of England and Scotland.

She takes over from Donna Spence, who has left to take on a role as North West BDM for Fleet Mortgages.

Patel joins from Key Group, where she has worked since 2014 in various senior roles, including BDM. Prior to that she worked at EY, Robert Half International and Key Retirement Solutions.

In her role Patel will support brokers in North of England and Scotland with products and applications, as well as teaching them about the market and the opportunities in it.

Emma Graham, business development director at Hodge, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Hema to the team. She brings with her not only a wealth of experience, but also an enthusiasm and determination to support brokers in the specialist mortgage space.

“It’s an exciting time to be at Hodge and I’m so pleased Hema is here to strengthen the team and help us reach our ambitious targets for 2022.”

Hodge has made a number of hires recently, including Andrea Roberts as its national account manager for the North and Jan Preece has joined as chief financial officer.

 

