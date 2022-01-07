Fleet cuts standard, HMO and limited company rates

Fleet Mortgages has reduced a range of rates across standard, limited company and houses in multiple occupation (HMO) buy-to-let products.

In its standard range, its five-year fixed rate at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) has decreased from 2.99 per cent to 2.89 per cent.

Also in its standard range, five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent has fallen from 3.09 per cent to 2.99 per cent.

Within its limited company offering, its five-year fixed rate at 65 per cent TV has gone done from 2.99 per cent to 2.95 per cent.

Its limited company product with the same term at 75 per cent LTV its rate of 3.09 per cent has decreased to 2.99 per cent.

Its two-year fixed rate HMO product at 75 per cent LTV has decreased from 3.19 per cent to 3.09 per cent. Its five-year fixed rate HMO product has gone down to 3.44 per cent to 3.29 per cent.