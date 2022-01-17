JLM offers carbon neutral house buying process to clients

The network worked with non-governmental organisation Carbon Neutral Britain to identify the emissions released from the moment a client begins looking for a property.

This includes the emissions involved in the online property portal searches, communications with the adviser and lender, and the travelling a surveyor and removal company does between properties.

It has been estimated that the emissions involved equate to 0.338kg CO²e (Carbon Dioxide Equivalent) per purchase completed.

The option will be free for the client and JLM will offset 1000kg CO²e for each purchase completion. This will be done through projects completed by Carbon Neutral Britain which aim to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

JLM’s clients will be given a Climate Positive status which will document the offsetting process including the projects that have been supported or the trees that have been planted.

The business will also offset its own carbon footprint through the initiative.

Sebastian Murphy (pictured), head of mortgage finance at JLM Mortgage Services, said: “Today we begin the process of ensuring the carbon emitted during the home buying process is offset for every single purchase completion that JLM are involved with.”

He added: “Over the last year, the industry has talked a lot about the environment impact of our homes, what is required in order to meet the emission targets, and what both homeowners and we as an industry could, and should, be doing to support that.

“We felt it was time to ensure that we backed up the talk with action, and not only will we be offering this free of charge to all purchase clients who use JLM for their advice, but as a business we have moved to a carbon neutral status.”

“This is such a huge issue it can seem overwhelming in terms of what we can do as both individuals and businesses within our marketplace. However, there are positive changes we can make and we would urge other businesses – indeed all businesses – within our industry to explore what else they can be doing to also make those changes required,” Murphy said.