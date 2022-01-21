Government launches service for leaseholders to track cladding remediation

The government has launched a service which will allow leaseholders living in tower blocks to track the progress of their building’s application to the Building Safety Fund.

The service is expected to speed up remediation by creating transparency and holding building owners to account.

It will also allow leaseholders to see which building owners are yet to take action to make their properties safer, the government said.

This follows steps announced by Michael Gove, the secretary of state for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities this month to put pressure on the industry and protect leaseholders from unnecessary costs and delays.

While the majority of building owners have applied for the £5.1bn Building Safety Fund, a few are yet to come forward and provide building information, the government said.

Under this new service, leaseholders and residents will be given a unique code to track the progress of their building’s application and information will be updated monthly.

They will be encouraged to contact building owners if they are not given a code or if they have queries on the status of the property’s application.

Minister of state for Building Safety and Fire, Lord Greenhalgh said: “It is unacceptable that four years after the Grenfell tragedy innocent leaseholders are still living in buildings with unsafe cladding.

“Building owners are responsible for making their building’s safe, and we will no longer allow them to shirk from their duties and hide behind processes and corporate loopholes.”

He added: “Everyone – including leaseholders – has a right to know what is happening with their building and to live safely. The launch is a key step in providing them with both the service and the peace of mind that they deserve.”