You are here: Home - News -

News

Government launches service for leaseholders to track cladding remediation

by:
  • 21/01/2022
  • 0
Government launches service for leaseholders to track cladding remediation
The government has launched a service which will allow leaseholders living in tower blocks to track the progress of their building’s application to the Building Safety Fund.

 

The service is expected to speed up remediation by creating transparency and holding building owners to account. 

It will also allow leaseholders to see which building owners are yet to take action to make their properties safer, the government said.  

This follows steps announced by Michael Gove, the secretary of state for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities this month to put pressure on the industry and protect leaseholders from unnecessary costs and delays. 

While the majority of building owners have applied for the £5.1bn Building Safety Fund, a few are yet to come forward and provide building information, the government said.  

Under this new service, leaseholders and residents will be given a unique code to track the progress of their building’s application and information will be updated monthly.  

They will be encouraged to contact building owners if they are not given a code or if they have queries on the status of the property’s application. 

Minister of state for Building Safety and Fire, Lord Greenhalgh said: “It is unacceptable that four years after the Grenfell tragedy innocent leaseholders are still living in buildings with unsafe cladding. 

“Building owners are responsible for making their building’s safe, and we will no longer allow them to shirk from their duties and hide behind processes and corporate loopholes.” 

He added: “Everyone – including leaseholders – has a right to know what is happening with their building and to live safely. The launch is a key step in providing them with both the service and the peace of mind that they deserve.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you ready to sell more second charge loans direct to close any remo affordability gap?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.