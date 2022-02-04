Clydesdale Bank ups maximum loan sizes across LTV bands

Clydesdale Bank has increased the maximum amount it will lend across its loan to value (LTV) tiers and launched mortgages to reflect the change.

It will now lend up to £10m for mortgages at 60 per cent LTV, £5m at 75 per cent LTV and £2.5m for 80 per cent LTV.

For mortgages at the 85 per cent LTV tier, the maximum loan amount will be £1.5m, at 90 per cent LTV this will be £1m, and at 95 per cent LTV this will be £600,000.

Interest-only mortgages will be available up to 75 per cent LTV while part and part mortgages will be available up to 80 per cent LTV.

For residential loans above £1.5m, downsizing is also now accepted as a repayment strategy up to 70 per cent LTV, previously capped at 60 per cent LTV. This can be topped up with another repayment vehicle or capital and interest, subject to overall max LTV limits.

Clydesdale has launched mortgages in light of this, including 85 per cent LTV two and five-year fixes for loans of £1m and above with a £1,999 fee and rates starting from 2.02 per cent.

It has also introduced deals at 90 per cent LTV for loans of £600,000 and up, fixed for two or five years with a £999 fee and rates beginning from 2.38 per cent.