You are here: Home - News -

News

Clydesdale Bank ups maximum loan sizes across LTV bands

by:
  • 04/02/2022
  • 0
Clydesdale Bank ups maximum loan sizes across LTV bands
Clydesdale Bank has increased the maximum amount it will lend across its loan to value (LTV) tiers and launched mortgages to reflect the change.

 

It will now lend up to £10m for mortgages at 60 per cent LTV, £5m at 75 per cent LTV and £2.5m for 80 per cent LTV. 

For mortgages at the 85 per cent LTV tier, the maximum loan amount will be £1.5m, at 90 per cent LTV this will be £1m, and at 95 per cent LTV this will be £600,000. 

Interest-only mortgages will be available up to 75 per cent LTV while part and part mortgages will be available up to 80 per cent LTV. 

For residential loans above £1.5m, downsizing is also now accepted as a repayment strategy up to 70 per cent LTV, previously capped at 60 per cent LTV. This can be topped up with another repayment vehicle or capital and interest, subject to overall max LTV limits. 

Clydesdale has launched mortgages in light of this, including 85 per cent LTV two and five-year fixes for loans of £1m and above with a £1,999 fee and rates starting from 2.02 per cent. 

It has also introduced deals at 90 per cent LTV for loans of £600,000 and up, fixed for two or five years with a £999 fee and rates beginning from 2.38 per cent. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 09, 2022
York Racecourse, York

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 10, 2022
Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you ready to sell more second charge loans direct to close any remo affordability gap?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.