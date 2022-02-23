Atom Bank increases LTI for mid to high earners and reduces rates

Atom Bank has increased the maximum loan to income (LTI) ratio from 4.75 to 5.5 for applicants earning £60,000 a year or more.

This will apply across its prime and near prime mortgage ranges and will be available on products up to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV).

Single and joint applications will be eligible for the increased LTI limit meaning those seeking a joint mortgage with a combined income of over £60,000 will benefit.

Atom Bank has also added 80 and 85 per cent LTV products to its near prime range which is open to those with county court judgments, missed payments and defaults.

Additionally, rates have been reduced by up to 0.15 per cent across its near prime mortgage range.

Paula Mercer (pictured), head of lending at Atom Bank, said: “We are delighted to be able to extend our incredible prime and near prime mortgage offering to more customers, by offering these LTI ratio changes and more LTV options.

“We recognise that with the rising cost of living and the current energy crisis, having perfect finances is just not possible for everyone and buying a house is becoming increasingly difficult. We want to help make mortgages more accessible to those people and we hope that these changes will enable us to do so.”