Aldermore cuts BTL rates and adds limited edition product

Aldermore has reduced the rates for a range of its buy-to-let (BTL) products by up to 0.3 per cent and brought out a limited edition product aimed at individual landlords with single residential properties.

The limited edition product is a two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) at 2.68 per cent with a 1.5 per cent fee.

In its BTL range, its two-year fixed rates for individual landlords with single residential properties have been cut by 0.2 per cent. Its 75 per cent LTV option now stands at 3.18 per cent, whilst its 80 per cent LTV is now priced at 3.68 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate at 80 per cent LTV has fallen by 0.3 per cent to 3.68 per cent. The above trio comes with a 1.5 per cent fee.

It has cut four two and six five-year fixed rates for individual and company landlords with single residential properties by up to 0.2 and 0.3 per cent respectively.

Examples of this include its two and five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV which has fallen to 3.18 per cent, and at 85 per cent LTV for both terms it stands at 3.68 per cent.

The lender has also cut its BTL multi-property products for individual and company landlords with single residential properties.

Its two-year fixed rate is set at 2.98 per cent, a fall of 0.2 per cent, and its five-year fixed at 75 per cent LTV also stands at 2.98 per cent. Both come with a 1.5 per cent fee.

Its fee-free five-year fixed rate has fallen by 0.3 per cent to 3.28 per cent.

Aldermore added that it offers free legal fees, free valuation and no funds transfer fee on remortgages, and the products were available for purchases and remortgage via its portals.

Jon Cooper (pictured), head of mortgage distribution at Aldermore, said: “We’re committed to supporting a robust private rented sector that provides quality and choice to tenants across the UK.

“Landlords, no matter how big or small, play a significant role in today’s housing market so we believe it’s important to ensure our products continually meet their needs and help them realise their ambitions. Our latest changes will deliver greater choice for landlords in a time when many are looking at what their future portfolio strategy will be.”