You are here: Home - News -

News

Natwest ups rates and pulls mortgage deals

by:
  • 11/03/2022
  • 0
Natwest ups rates and pulls mortgage deals
Natwest has increased the rates on a series of mortgages and withdrawn selected products.

 

Rates will rise on two and five-year fixed purchase and remortgage products at 85 to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) by 0.2 per cent. 

This includes the two-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV, which has gone up to 2.22 per cent for both a purchase and remortgage as well as the five-year fixed rate alternatives which have increased to 2.26 and 2.31 per cent respectively. 

At 90 per cent LTV, these changes represent a rise from 2.07 per cent to 2.27 per cent for a two-year fixed rate purchase and an increase to 2.54 per cent for a remortgage. 

The five-year fixed rate purchase mortgage at 90 per cent LTV has risen to 2.68 per cent and the remortgage deal has increased to 2.95 per cent. 

For first-time buyers, rates have also increased by 0.2 per cent at 85 to 90 per cent LTV. 

Mortgage guarantee products at 95 per cent LTV have gone up by the same amount to 3.04 per cent for a two-year fixed rate and 3.28 per cent for a five-year fixed rate. 

Withdrawn products include the fee-free two and five-year fixes between 60 and 90 per cent LTV, as well as remortgage options. 

Fee-free shared equity and Help to Buy mortgages at 60 and 75 per cent LTV have also been pulled, including two and five-year fixed rates. 

Buy-to-let deals at 60 and 75 per cent LTV, either with no fee or a £1,995 fee,  have also been retracted. 

Changes apply from 14 March and brokers can submit online applications until 10.30pm 11 March. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you seeing more customers with complex circumstances?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/