Darlington hires Tim Vigeon as London and South East associate BDM

Vigeon (pictured) will grow the business by supporting brokers in London and the South East.

He was most recently head of lending for Buckinghamshire Building Society, where he worked for six years as head of lending and a year as a mortgage manager. He has also worked with the Financial Ombudsman Service for just under five years, where he dealt with assessment and resolution of payment protection insurance complaints, and spent 23 years at Nationwide where he started his career.

Vigeon said that it was a “really exciting role” as it was new for him and the intermediary, and that there was “huge potential”.

He added that he had been looking for a “fresh challenge” and coming to Darlington had great appeal, pointing to multiple awards won for products and service and its good reputation as an employer.

“Everyone has made me so welcome, and has given me so much support since I started. It’s just a really fantastic team to be a part of. I love the way the intermediaries team has embraced new technology without losing sight of its USP of manual underwriting and personal service,” Vigeon added.

He said that the role also had an element of support for the intermediaries operation, which included examining the lending policy and product development in other areas.