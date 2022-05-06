You are here: Home - News -

News

One in 10 on variable rates expected to face financial stress after BoE hike

by:
  • 06/05/2022
  • 0
One in 10 on variable rates expected to face financial stress after BoE hike
The Bank of England’s latest interest rate rise could put one in ten on variable rate mortgages under financial pressure as it could increase monthly mortgage payments up by £42 a month.

According to Hargreaves Lansdown, which surveyed around 2,000 people, if the interest rate hits 1.25 per cent, then those on variable rate mortgages could pay £88 more a month. It added that at a 1.5 per cent base rate monthly payments could rise by £132.

The estimates are based on a £300,000 repayment mortgage over 25 years with all the rate rises passed on and an average standard variable rate of 4.71 per cent.

The report said that monthly payments for an average two-year tracker for the same loan and time period could go up by £38 this month, £75 at 1.25 per cent, and £114 at 1.5 per cent.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said that the rate rises might look “relatively harmless” but as many people’s finances were on a “knife edge” they risked being forced into financial difficulty.

‘Possible’ two thirds of borrowers could struggle financially

Coles pointed to another survey on mortgage payments Hargreaves had conducted which showed 10 per cent of people said a rise of £50 would put them under financial pressure. This rolled out to a third of respondents at £100 a month, and two thirds said they would struggle under a £200 a month increase.

“Unfortunately, rises of this size are possible,” she said.

She added that whilst those on fixed rate mortgages were “protected for now”, around 1.5 million people’s terms expired this year, and as mortgage pricing is increasing, a third might struggle with the extra cost.

The report said that someone remortgaging at the end of a two-year fixed rate could see payments rise by £61 a month.

If interest rates rose another 0.25 per cent this could hike payments by £97 and a 0.5 per cent hike could add £134 to monthly mortgage bills.

This was based on a comparison of a £300,000 mortgage on an average rate in March 2020 of 2.29 per cent, then remortgaged at an average rate of 2.72 per cent.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022
MAOE 2022

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are you already seeing customers struggle with affordability?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.