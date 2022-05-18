You are here: Home - News -

LendInvest adds refurbishment product

  • 18/05/2022
LendInvest has brought out a refurbishment product, which will be offered through its bridging portal.

Rates start from 0.79 per cent and a maximum net loan to value (LTV) of 75 per cent and a gross LTV of up to 85 per cent.

It is eligible for residential properties, including houses in multiple occupation (HMO).

The firm said that 95 per cent of new enquiries and applications are being submitted through its bridging portal, and it was offering free valuations for regulated deals submitted through the portal, Automated valuation models are also accepted.

The portal was launched in September last year.

Justin Trowse, director at bridging at LendInvest, said: “It’s fantastic to see new business increase as the portal continues to drive efficiency and speed up our time to offer.

“Launching new products within the portal not only streamlines the application process for our clients, but also simplifies the work that goes on behind the scenes to get deals over the line.”

