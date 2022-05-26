Virgin Money ups most fixed rates in exclusive, core and product transfer ranges by 0.2 per cent

Virgin Money will increase all fixed rates in its exclusive, core and product transfer ranges by 0.2 per cent barring a few exceptions.

The changes will come into effect from 8pm today.

There are products that will not receive the full 0.2 per cent increase. This includes two and three-year fixed product transfer fee-saver deals at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV), which will rise by 0.1 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate product transfer product with £995 fee will go up by 0.06 per cent, and its five-year fixed rate fee-saver will increase by 0.12 per cent.

On the buy-to-let (BTL) product transfer side, its five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV will rise by around 0.14 per cent.

Virgin Money said that its two and three-year fixed rate product transfer products at 65 per cent LTV with £995 fee will be unchanged.

The rates for its two, three and five-year fixed rate product transfer BTL product at 60 per cent LTV, both fee-free and with £995, will also stay the same.

It added that its five-year fixed rate product transfer BTL product at 60 per cent LTV with £1,995 fee would not be increased.