Virgin Money ups most fixed rates in exclusive, core and product transfer ranges by 0.2 per cent

  • 26/05/2022
Virgin Money will increase all fixed rates in its exclusive, core and product transfer ranges by 0.2 per cent barring a few exceptions.

The changes will come into effect from 8pm today.

There are products that will not receive the full 0.2 per cent increase. This includes two and three-year fixed product transfer fee-saver deals at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV), which will rise by 0.1 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate product transfer product with £995 fee will go up by 0.06 per cent, and its five-year fixed rate fee-saver will increase by 0.12 per cent.

On the buy-to-let (BTL) product transfer side, its five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV will rise by around 0.14 per cent.

Virgin Money said that its two and three-year fixed rate product transfer products at 65 per cent LTV with £995 fee will be unchanged.

The rates for its two, three and five-year fixed rate product transfer BTL product at 60 per cent LTV, both fee-free and with £995, will also stay the same.

It added that its five-year fixed rate product transfer BTL product at 60 per cent LTV with £1,995 fee would not be increased.

