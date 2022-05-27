You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 27/05/2022

by:
  • 27/05/2022
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 27/05/2022
This week, Damian Thompson's departure from Aldermore was among the most read by brokers, as his four-year stint at the bank came to an end.

Discussions around interest-only mortgages, mortgage porting, changing rates and long-term fixes were also of interest to readers, as was Santander’s announcement that it would lend to self-employed borrowers up to 90 per cent loan to value.

 

Interest-only is the ‘cocaine’ of mortgages, but must not disappear ‒ analysis

Aldermore’s Damian Thompson to depart – exclusive

Mortgage porting: ‘Sold as a benefit, yet sometimes, it’s the opposite’ – analysis

Longer term fixed mortgage deals will affect repeat business, so brokers have to adapt – Marketwatch

‘Fast changing rates are tough on both brokers and lenders’ – Skipton BS business leaders’ lunch

Mortgage brokers spared from FSCS levy as forecast drops to £625m

Santander ups max LTV for self-employed applicants to 90 per cent

Top-slicing and let to buy unexplored opportunities for BTL lenders, say brokers

Further mortgage innovation is not what borrowers need – Bamford

Landlords risk thousands mis-targeting green spending with out-of-date EPCs – Accord video

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022
MAOE 2022

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are remortgage transactions becoming more labour-intensive than purchase transactions?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.