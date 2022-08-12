Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 12/08/2022

Suffolk Building Society temporarily pausing mortgage applications, Coventry Building Society relaunching new business from today and criteria changes from Natwest also proved popular with brokers.
‘I’d be wary of recommending five-year fixes despite the gloom’ – Star Letter 05/08/2022
Lifetime Connect hires Dom Scott as managing director – exclusive
Financial advice firm one of five declared in default by FSCS
Calling all the Emmas; let’s celebrate the women in the mortgage sector – Skipton BS
Man pleads guilty to giving mortgage advice without authorisation
Natwest changes income and packaging requirements and green mortgage criteria
London Mayor urges landlords to sell properties to councils rather than other investors