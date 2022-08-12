You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 12/08/2022

  • 12/08/2022
Among the top reads for this week was the news that Lifetime Connect had hired Alexander Hall’s former managing director Dom Scott.

Suffolk Building Society temporarily pausing mortgage applications, Coventry Building Society relaunching new business from today and criteria changes from Natwest also proved popular with brokers.

‘I’d be wary of recommending five-year fixes despite the gloom’ – Star Letter 05/08/2022

Lifetime Connect hires Dom Scott as managing director – exclusive

Financial advice firm one of five declared in default by FSCS

 

Calling all the Emmas; let’s celebrate the women in the mortgage sector – Skipton BS

 

Man pleads guilty to giving mortgage advice without authorisation

 

Suffolk BS temporarily pauses mortgages applications

 

Coventry BS to relaunch new business range on Friday

 

Natwest changes income and packaging requirements and green mortgage criteria

 

L&G rules out cutting lifetime mortgage rates to compete

 

London Mayor urges landlords to sell properties to councils rather than other investors

 

 

