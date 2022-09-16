This week’s people moves 16/09/2022 – round-up

Mortgage Solutions rounds up the main people moves in the mortgage market for the week ending 16 September 2022

From an invitation to the Bank of England via the Department for Levelling up, Housing and Communities to appointments in the specialist lending market, it’s been a busy week for people moves.

Bank of England

CEO and founder of mortgage broker firm Largemortgageloans.com Paul Welch has been invited to join the Bank of England’s (BOE) Decision Maker Panel (DMP).

Department for Levelling up, Housing and Communities

The housing and planning minister Marcus Jones has left the Department for Levelling up, Housing and Communities after only two months. Jones was appointed in early July.

Landbay

Paula Dowson has been appointed to the role of regional account manager for the North East of England by Landbay.

Mortgage 1st

Chesterfield-based mortgage and protection advice firm Mortgage 1st has appointed Dave Corbett to lead adviser upskilling and development of the specialist protection side.

Swansea Building Society

Swansea Building Society (SBS) has bolstered its team with a quartet of people moves. Ian Burman has joined as risk and compliance manager. Henry Darby-Cook has been hired marketing and communications officer. Meanwhile, SBS has also employed two more customer-facing staff to work at its Swansea and Carmarthen branches. Ceri Jones joins the flagship branch in Portland Street and Liwsi Ebsworth is now part of the Carmarthen branch.

United Trust Bank

Sundeep Patel has joined United Trust Bank (UTB) as director of bridging with the responsibility of growing the bank’s short-term lending business.