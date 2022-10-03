Capricorn Financial Consultancy appoints head of people to drive growth

Mortgage broker firm Capricorn Financial Consultancy has appointed Lynnette Scott as its head of people to support its growth strategy.

The firm aims to maintain its 30 per cent annual expansion and has tasked Scott with recruiting 25 advisers within a year.

She has seven years of experience in HR and joins from insurance broker Tysers, where she was human resources business partner for almost six years. There, she oversaw the increase of the firm’s headcount from 450 to 1,100.

Scott will work with the recently appointed chief commercial officer Jeremy Law as well as eight advisory team leaders with a view to grow the firm’s adviser numbers from 65 to over 90 in the next 12 months.

Her responsibilities will include recruitment, training and development, talent retention, streamlining internal procedures and organisational design. Scott will support the UK head office in London as well as Capricorn’s international offices in Hong Kong and Singapore. This support will extend to the United Arab Emirates site once it opens in the coming months.

‘Growth plans were a huge pull’

Conor Murphy, CEO and founder of Capricorn Financial Consultancy, said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Lynnette to our growing team. Her experience developing and expanding teams will be a significant asset to the firm as it enters its next growth phase.

“Capricorn has always believed in promoting from within, with a huge emphasis on training and development. The appointment of Lynnette represents a further commitment to this philosophy.”

Scott (pictured) added: “I’m delighted to join Capricorn to bolster its training and recruitment efforts. The firm’s ambitious growth plans were a huge pull factor – I cannot wait to play a part in making them a reality.”