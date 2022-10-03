You are here: Home - News -

News

Capricorn Financial Consultancy appoints head of people to drive growth

by:
  • 03/10/2022
  • 0
Capricorn Financial Consultancy appoints head of people to drive growth
Mortgage broker firm Capricorn Financial Consultancy has appointed Lynnette Scott as its head of people to support its growth strategy.

The firm aims to maintain its 30 per cent annual expansion and has tasked Scott with recruiting 25 advisers within a year. 

She has seven years of experience in HR and joins from insurance broker Tysers, where she was human resources business partner for almost six years. There, she oversaw the increase of the firm’s headcount from 450 to 1,100. 

Scott will work with the recently appointed chief commercial officer Jeremy Law as well as eight advisory team leaders with a view to grow the firm’s adviser numbers from 65 to over 90 in the next 12 months. 

Her responsibilities will include recruitment, training and development, talent retention, streamlining internal procedures and organisational design. Scott will support the UK head office in London as well as Capricorn’s international offices in Hong Kong and Singapore. This support will extend to the United Arab Emirates site once it opens in the coming months. 

 

‘Growth plans were a huge pull’

Conor Murphy, CEO and founder of Capricorn Financial Consultancy, said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Lynnette to our growing team. Her experience developing and expanding teams will be a significant asset to the firm as it enters its next growth phase.  

“Capricorn has always believed in promoting from within, with a huge emphasis on training and development. The appointment of Lynnette represents a further commitment to this philosophy.” 

Scott (pictured) added: “I’m delighted to join Capricorn to bolster its training and recruitment efforts. The firm’s ambitious growth plans were a huge pull factor – I cannot wait to play a part in making them a reality.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/