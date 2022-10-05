You are here: Home - News -

Countrywide Surveying Services opens latest leadership development programme

  • 05/10/2022
Countrywide Surveying Services (CSS) has opened the latest round of its leadership development programme, aimed at nurturing and improving leadership skills.

The programme includes a number of seminars and workshops over the next 10 months where participants will learn a range of new skills and how to put them to use. It will also offer opportunities to be part of strategic projects.

The first session took place at the end of September and was an interactive insights discovery workshop run by Weston College.

CSS, which specialises in valuation panel managements services, also offers a training academy which has trained almost 400 people to be surveyors. This include the most recent cohort of 12 trainees who have become surveyors.

Rebecca Freeman, director of field operations at CSS, said: “Supporting future leaders of our business is incredibly important to us. A number of our current leadership team have come through our leadership development programme and we very much look forward to the ideas, innovation and different perspectives that the current group has to offer.”

 

