This week’s people moves 14/10/2022 – round-up

It’s been another busy week for people moves in the industry. Including a couple of major government moves that happened only hours ago.
Aldermore
Aldermore has hired former Barclays executive Ross Dalzell as managing director for its property division.
Ashman Bank
Ashman Bank has appointed Simon Proctor as its head of credit risk.
Castle Trust Bank
Specialist lender Castle Trust Bank has promoted Anna Lewis to the role of commercial director.
Family Building Society
Family Building Society has hired Stuart Heavens as a business development manager for the South Coast.
Finanze
Specialist broker firm Finanze has expanded its team with the appointment of Lauriz Machon to its operations team in the accounting and finance division.
Hampshire Trust Bank
Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Rob Syrett and Jason Wilmot as lending directors within its development finance division.
HM Treasury
Kwasi Kwarteng has been replaced as Chancellor of the Exchequer by former health secretary Jeremy Hunt.
Hodge
Hodge has appointed Penny Bickerstaff to its board as a senior independent director.
Quilter
Steve Levin will take on the role of chief executive and director of Quilter from 1 November as Paul Feeney is set to step down at the end of the month.
Sancus
Specialist property and bridging developer Sancus has appointed Richard Whitehouse as managing director for its UK business.
StrideUp
Digital home finance provider StrideUp has appointed Jon Sturgess to the newly-created role of head of intermediary sales.
Tab
Bridging lender and property investment firm Tab has made two hires to its investment and sales teams – Dave Jackson and Dani Netzer.
Watts Commercial Finance
Watts Commercial Finance has promoted Babs Stubbs to the role of compliance manager.