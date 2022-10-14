You are here: Home - News -

This week’s people moves 14/10/2022 – round-up

  • 14/10/2022
Mortgage Solutions rounds up the main people moves in the mortgage market for the week ending 14 October 2022.

It’s been another busy week for people moves in the industry. Including a couple of major government moves that happened only hours ago.

 

Aldermore

Aldermore has hired former Barclays executive Ross Dalzell as managing director for its property division.

Ashman Bank

Ashman Bank has appointed Simon Proctor as its head of credit risk.

Castle Trust Bank

Specialist lender Castle Trust Bank has promoted Anna Lewis to the role of commercial director.

Family Building Society

Family Building Society has hired Stuart Heavens as a business development manager for the South Coast.

 

Finanze

Specialist broker firm Finanze has expanded its team with the appointment of Lauriz Machon to its operations team in the accounting and finance division.

Hampshire Trust Bank

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Rob Syrett and Jason Wilmot as lending directors within its development finance division.

HM Treasury

Kwasi Kwarteng has been replaced as Chancellor of the Exchequer by former health secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Hodge

Hodge has appointed Penny Bickerstaff to its board as a senior independent director.

 

Quilter

Steve Levin will take on the role of chief executive and director of Quilter from 1 November as Paul Feeney is set to step down at the end of the month.

 

Sancus

Specialist property and bridging developer Sancus has appointed Richard Whitehouse as managing director for its UK business.

 

StrideUp

Digital home finance provider StrideUp has appointed Jon Sturgess to the newly-created role of head of intermediary sales.

Tab

Bridging lender and property investment firm Tab has made two hires to its investment and sales teams – Dave Jackson and Dani Netzer.

Watts Commercial Finance

Watts Commercial Finance has promoted Babs Stubbs to the role of compliance manager.

