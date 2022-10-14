You are here: Home - News -

News

Family BS appoints BDM for the south coast

by:
  • 14/10/2022
  • 0
Family BS appoints BDM for the south coast
Family Building Society has hired Stuart Heavens as a business development manager (BDM) for the south coast.

He will oversee regions spanning from Dorchester, Dorset to Brighton, Sussex.

Heavens joins from Catalyst Property Finance where he was intermediary relationship manager for almost three years. He has 15 years’ experience in the mortgage market, having spent eight years at Nationwide in BDM and intermediary support roles, before moving on to Countrywide Mortgage Services UK as a mortgage consultant.

He then joined Leeds Building Society as a BDM, where he worked for two years.

 

Heavens joins the Family BS family

Darren Deacon, head of intermediary sales at the Family Building Society, said: “We are delighted that Stuart has joined our growing team of BDMs. Intermediaries are very important to the society. Building and retaining relationships with them is critical and communication channels between lender and borrower are more vital than ever in these uncertain times. Stuart is a refreshing new member of our team of BDMs which are the key link in this chain.

“Stuart has taken over this position from Michelle Bunter, who has moved to a new intermediary support role in the society. Michelle has paved the way for Stuart and he has hit the ground running.”

Heavens (pictured) added: “This is an exciting challenge for me, and I am very pleased to be joining such an innovative and forward-looking building society, covering an interesting and beautiful part of the country.”

Late in August, Mortgage Solutions reported that Family BS had also recruited Amar Mashru as BDM for central London.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/