Family BS appoints BDM for the south coast

Family Building Society has hired Stuart Heavens as a business development manager (BDM) for the south coast.

He will oversee regions spanning from Dorchester, Dorset to Brighton, Sussex.

Heavens joins from Catalyst Property Finance where he was intermediary relationship manager for almost three years. He has 15 years’ experience in the mortgage market, having spent eight years at Nationwide in BDM and intermediary support roles, before moving on to Countrywide Mortgage Services UK as a mortgage consultant.

He then joined Leeds Building Society as a BDM, where he worked for two years.

Heavens joins the Family BS family

Darren Deacon, head of intermediary sales at the Family Building Society, said: “We are delighted that Stuart has joined our growing team of BDMs. Intermediaries are very important to the society. Building and retaining relationships with them is critical and communication channels between lender and borrower are more vital than ever in these uncertain times. Stuart is a refreshing new member of our team of BDMs which are the key link in this chain.

“Stuart has taken over this position from Michelle Bunter, who has moved to a new intermediary support role in the society. Michelle has paved the way for Stuart and he has hit the ground running.”

Heavens (pictured) added: “This is an exciting challenge for me, and I am very pleased to be joining such an innovative and forward-looking building society, covering an interesting and beautiful part of the country.”

Late in August, Mortgage Solutions reported that Family BS had also recruited Amar Mashru as BDM for central London.