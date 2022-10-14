You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/10/2022

  • 14/10/2022
The news this week that Vida was launching a strategic review and that redundancy could be on the cards for some staff was among the most read this week.

Analyses on broker burnout and recruitment struggles also piqued readers’ interest, along with news that the government has launched its first legal action over cladding delay.

 

‘Broker burnout’ is very real and the stress can ‘take its toll’ – analysis

 

Redundancies on the cards as Vida launches strategic review

 

Natwest and Halifax increase mortgage rates – round-up

 

Mortgage market turmoil hits broker recruitment hard ‒ analysis

 

Carpe diem – don’t be spooked by the black swans – Jupp

 

UK mortgage broker market value to near £2bn by 2025 – Octane Capital

 

Only the government can settle the mortgage disruption it has caused – Bamford

 

Freeholder first to face government legal action over cladding delay

 

Housing at its least affordable since 1999 – Leeds BS

 

TSB ups rates; Skipton relaunches and extends new business deals – round-up

 

 

