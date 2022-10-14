Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/10/2022

Analyses on broker burnout and recruitment struggles also piqued readers’ interest, along with news that the government has launched its first legal action over cladding delay.
‘Broker burnout’ is very real and the stress can ‘take its toll’ – analysis
Mortgage market turmoil hits broker recruitment hard ‒ analysis
UK mortgage broker market value to near £2bn by 2025 – Octane Capital
Only the government can settle the mortgage disruption it has caused – Bamford
Freeholder first to face government legal action over cladding delay
TSB ups rates; Skipton relaunches and extends new business deals – round-up