Accord Mortgages to reduce residential rates

  • 07/11/2022
Accord Mortgages to reduce residential rates
Accord Mortgages has made another series of rate cuts to its residential mortgage range with reductions of up to 0.20 per cent.

The reductions have been made to products up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV). 

This includes a three-year fix at 75 per cent LTV which has gone down from 5.95 per cent to 5.8 per cent. This has a £995 fee, £500 cashback and a standard valuation. It is available for house purchase. 

There is also a two-year fix at 85 per cent LTV which has been reduced to 5.93 per cent from 6.13 per cent. This also has a £995 fee, £500 cashback and standard valuation. This is available for remortgage. 

Additionally, the five-year fix at 95 per cent LTV has been cut from 6.2 per cent to 6.04 per cent. This has a £495 fee, offers £750 cashback and a standard valuation. This is available for house purchase. 

The range also includes a discounted standard variable rate products such as a two-year discounted variable rate of 4.39 per cent at 65 per cent LTV. This has a £995 fee, £500 cashback and a standard valuation. This is available for both purchase and remortgage. 

Gemma Hyland, mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re pleased to be able to make further reductions across our residential mortgage range which will benefit homeowners and buyers with both small and large deposits.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

