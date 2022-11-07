Accord Mortgages to reduce residential rates

The reductions have been made to products up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV).
This includes a three-year fix at 75 per cent LTV which has gone down from 5.95 per cent to 5.8 per cent. This has a £995 fee, £500 cashback and a standard valuation. It is available for house purchase.
There is also a two-year fix at 85 per cent LTV which has been reduced to 5.93 per cent from 6.13 per cent. This also has a £995 fee, £500 cashback and standard valuation. This is available for remortgage.
Additionally, the five-year fix at 95 per cent LTV has been cut from 6.2 per cent to 6.04 per cent. This has a £495 fee, offers £750 cashback and a standard valuation. This is available for house purchase.
The range also includes a discounted standard variable rate products such as a two-year discounted variable rate of 4.39 per cent at 65 per cent LTV. This has a £995 fee, £500 cashback and a standard valuation. This is available for both purchase and remortgage.
Gemma Hyland, mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re pleased to be able to make further reductions across our residential mortgage range which will benefit homeowners and buyers with both small and large deposits.”