Skipton BS launches limited edition mortgages

Skipton Building Society has added limited edition fixed rate mortgages to its residential offering.

Products have fixed rate terms of two or five years.

This includes a two-year purchase and remortgage product at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a rate of 5.07 per cent and a five-year fixed equivalent at 4.94 per cent.

At 85 per cent LTV, the two-year fixed product is priced at 5.15 per cent while the five-year fix has a rate of 4.98 per cent.

The mutual has also reduced the rate of its two-year fixed new build product at 95 per cent LTV by 0.22 per cent to 6.45 per cent.

Additionally, larger loan mortgages have been cut by up to 0.31 per cent and its government scheme products have seen rate reductions of up to 0.55 per cent.

Shared ownership changes

It has also added products to its shared ownership and government scheme offerings.

For example, the five-year fix for shared ownership mortgage at 95 per cent LTV is priced at 6.32 per cent and the First Homes England product at the same tier has a rate of 5.59 per cent.

Changes will be effective from 23 November.

Skipton Building Society has made a number of adjustments to its mortgage range in recent weeks, such as the launch of limited edition deals at 95 per cent LTV and rate cuts of up to 0.32 per cent.