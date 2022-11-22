You are here: Home - News -

Skipton BS launches limited edition mortgages

by:
  • 22/11/2022
Skipton BS launches limited edition mortgages
Skipton Building Society has added limited edition fixed rate mortgages to its residential offering.

Products have fixed rate terms of two or five years. 

This includes a two-year purchase and remortgage product at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a rate of 5.07 per cent and a five-year fixed equivalent at 4.94 per cent. 

At 85 per cent LTV, the two-year fixed product is priced at 5.15 per cent while the five-year fix has a rate of 4.98 per cent. 

The mutual has also reduced the rate of its two-year fixed new build product at 95 per cent LTV by 0.22 per cent to 6.45 per cent. 

Additionally, larger loan mortgages have been cut by up to 0.31 per cent and its government scheme products have seen rate reductions of up to 0.55 per cent. 

 

Shared ownership changes

It has also added products to its shared ownership and government scheme offerings. 

For example, the five-year fix for shared ownership mortgage at 95 per cent LTV is priced at 6.32 per cent and the First Homes England product at the same tier has a rate of 5.59 per cent. 

Changes will be effective from 23 November. 

Skipton Building Society has made a number of adjustments to its mortgage range in recent weeks, such as the launch of limited edition deals at 95 per cent LTV and rate cuts of up to 0.32 per cent.

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.