News

TSB and Clydesdale cut mortgage rates

  • 25/11/2022
TSB and Clydesdale have cut mortgage rates on select mortgage lines.

 

TSB has chopped up to 0.65 per cent from two-year purchase and remortgage rates up to 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) with £995 fee.

The lender has reduced rates on two-year tracker purchase and remortgage rates by up to 0.9 per cent.

On product transfers, TSB has cut rates by up to 0.65 per cent on two year fixes by up to 85 per cent LTV with £995 fee.

And residential trackers have fallen by up to 0.9 per cent.

 

Clydesdale

At the same time, Clydesdale has snipped costs on a range of residential and buy to let deals.

The lender is now offering residential deals for 75 and 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) fee savers from 5.42 per cent.

At the same time, fixed rates between 75 and 90 per cent LTV have had rate trims of up to 0.48 per cent.

On its buy-to-let range, the lender has reduced select rates between 60 and 75 per cent LTV by up tp 0.41 per cent

Professional and newly qualified professional fixed rates have also dropped to start from 5.4 per cent.

And exclusive £1-2m fixed rates at 75 per cent LTV with £1,999 fee are now available from 5.22 per cent.

Rates have also been cut for select product transfers by up to 0.48 per cent on residential, and 0.41 per cent on buy to let.

