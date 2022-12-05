You are here: Home - News -

Hodge launches professional mortgage up to 90 per cent LTV

by:
  • 05/12/2022
Hodge has added a professional mortgage to its specialist range, as part of its aim to cater for underserved markets.

The mortgage is available to professionals including barristers, architects, doctors and dentists.

Hodge’s underwriters will consider newly qualified applicants or experienced professionals with several streams of income.

Borrowers can access up to six times loan to income multiple, including income from a ‘non-professional’ joint applicant.

Loan to value is up 90 per cent while multiple income streams, including retained profits, are accepted, as well as one-year accounts for the self-employed.

Hodge has trialled the mortgage with a small number of firms and networks.

Emma Graham, business development director for mortgages at Hodge (pictured), said: “We’re very proud to be adding this mortgage to our specialist range, it’s a testament to the hard work of our research and Underwriting teams who have collaborated closely with trusted partners to ensure they understand the nuances of the professions we are servicing.

“We’ve worked hard to get under the skin of this niche market, by speaking to brokers about their customer’s needs.

“We’ve identified gaps so that we can really help the underserved as our research shows there are a number of professional customers who still find it difficult to secure mortgage finance due to the complexities of their income.

“Whether that be self-employed, short term contracts, new contracts or a mixture of income sources we’re able to offer a potential solution.”

