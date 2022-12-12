You are here: Home - News -

News

TSB halts 90 per cent LTV new build lending and amends criteria

by:
  • 12/12/2022
  • 0
TSB halts 90 per cent LTV new build lending and amends criteria
TSB has reduced its new build lending limit from 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) to 85 per cent LTV.

The bank said it was suspending lending at 90 per cent LTV to watch how the market developed following the end of Help to Buy and the launches of new schemes. This limit on new-build houses puts maximum lending in line with the 85 per cent LTV cap on new-build flats. 

In a note to brokers, TSB wrote: “Support of the new build sector remains strategically important to us and we’ll continue to innovate in this market and will keep you updated on our proposition through Q1.” 

 

Affordability changes

TSB also made changes to its self-employed income criteria and buy-to-let stress rates, which it said reflected current market conditions. 

The maximum loan to income limit for self-employed applicants earning more than £60,000 and requiring loans of 85 per cent LTV or less has been lowered from five times income to 4.49 times income. This remains at five times income for employed borrowers.  

For loans above the 85 per cent LTV tier, the income multiple is 4.49 times income and at 95 per cent LTV, this is 4.25 times income. 

Further, TSB has increased the stress rate for background buy-to-let mortgages from 5.5 per cent to seven per cent. 

 

Sign of lender caution 

Brokers said the changes made by TSB were penalising the self-employed and noted that it showed a lack of confidence in some areas of the market. 

Jamie Lennox, director at Dimora Mortgages, said: “These changes certainly signal to the industry that there are concerns about house prices dropping and the real risk of negative equity.  

“With new builds typically costing a premium, there is a greater risk to the bank if they have to repossess the property that the ‘new property premium’ is lost and results in it being worth less money on the resale market.” 

Amit Patel, adviser at Trinity Finance, said: “Self-employed borrowers, it appears, have been dealt another hammer blow with this decision. They are the backbone of the economy and lenders need to do more to help them.” 

Austyn Johnson, founder at Mortgages For Actors, said the self-employed were being “penalised again” and suggested that it would be better to take the time to understand an applicant’s situation. 

He added: “Self-employed people are more of a secure bet as long as they are still trading successfully.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.