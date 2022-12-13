Hodge confirms second batch of rate cuts

Hodge is dropping rates on its professional, holiday let and 50+ mortgage products.

The new rates, which represent drops of up to 0.40 percentage points, take effect on Thursday 15 December.

It is the second time that Hodge has reduced its rates in the last two months.

On the 50+ range, cuts are no bigger than 0.10 percentage points, with highlights including the 60 per cent loan-to-value (LTV) with a £995 fee dropping from six per cent to 5.9 per cent.

The reductions are also no bigger than 0.10 percentage points on the holiday let range, including a two-year fee-free fixed rate, available up to 75 per cent LTV, which is falling from seven per cent to 6.9 per cent.

The biggest drops are on the newly-launched professional range, with up to 0.40 percentage points. These include the five-year fixed rate at 80 per cent LTV, with a £995 fee, which is falling from 6.75 per cent to 6.35 per cent.

Emma Graham (pictured), business development director at Hodge, said that the lender was moving after seeing some stability returning to the mortgage market, and to the economy as a whole.

She continued: “With that in mind, we are really pleased to be able to offer our intermediary partners rate reductions on these products – particularly our professional mortgage which we have only just officially launched.

“We offer both repayment and interest-only options on the 50+ and holiday let mortgages, which also benefit from reductions of 10 basis points from today. And so, we hope this is welcome news to our partners and their clients, as we realise that this is a time when many people need all the financial help they can get.”