You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 analysis stories of 2022

by:
  • 23/12/2022
  • 0
Top 10 analysis stories of 2022
2022 has been an eventful year for the mortgage market, with each event sparking conversation and reaction from those working in the sector.

In this round-up, Mortgage Solutions has compiled the analysis features which delved deeper into some of the biggest stories of the year and gave an insight into how mortgage professionals felt about each occurence.

‘Broker burnout’ is very real and the stress can ‘take its toll’ – analysis

 

Brokers argue that AIPs are now ‘worthless’ ‒ analysis

 

‘Major increase’ in tracker take-up but they are ‘a gamble’ – analysis

 

Bidding war for quality brokers becoming more costly ‒ analysis

 

Interest-only is the ‘cocaine’ of mortgages, but must not disappear ‒ analysis

 

Advice purely based on interest rates potentially ‘dangerous and unsuitable’ – analysis

 

Broker guilt: Thick skin, tolerance and talking are key when mortgages go wrong – analysis

 

Down valuations, impulsive buyers and estate agent pressure leading to abandoned mortgage applications – analysis

 

Minority borrowers face hurdles when getting a mortgage – analysis

 

Long-term fixed rates will become ‘key battleground’ for lenders ‒ analysis

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Brokers, how will you try to maintain business levels in 2023?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.