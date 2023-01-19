Lenders prepare to clamp down on criteria – Bank of England

In the Bank of England’s latest Credit Conditions Survey lenders reported that higher interest rates and the worsening economic outlook have quashed borrower appetite, leading to a drop in mortgage finance availability.

According to Capital Economics, quoted mortgage rates rose significantly from 3.3 per cent in the Q3 survey period to 5.2 per cent in the Q4 survey period while demand for mortgages fell at the sharpest rate on record, bar when the pandemic closed the housing market.

Lenders told the Bank of England they expect a further drop in credit availability in the first quarter.

Andrew Wishart, senior property economist at Capital Economics, said: “The pull back in the supply of credit was far less severe than the drop in demand.

“Overall, while lenders may have tightened credit conditions, low demand due to high mortgage rates is likely to remain the main constraint on lending volumes this year.”

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said “rampant” rate rises have forced buyers to flee the market in droves.

“Despite rates falling back in recent weeks, the damage has been done,” she said. “Demand isn’t expected to recover in the next few months and red flags have been raised on debt.”

The Bank’s survey revealed a rise in borrower defaults on unsecured lending, including credit cards and loans, which lenders said they expect to accelerate this year.

Lenders have also widened margins on mortgage lending over the past three months, building in a profit cushion for themselves but exacerbating borrower affordability.

Spreads widened in Q4 and are set to widen again in the first three months of the year, the survey confirmed.

Wishart said: “The slight easing in quoted mortgage rates we have seen since October reflects the falls in financial market interest rates rather than intensifying competition between lenders for new business.”