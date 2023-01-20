You are here: Home - News -

Coventry BS adds two-year fixed rates for existing buy-to-let customers

  • 20/01/2023
Coventry Building Society has extended its intermediary range of buy-to-let products to include a number of two-year fixed rates in response to landlord demand.

The deals are available for existing buy-to-let customers looking for a product transfer or further advance only.

Rates are available between 50 per cent to 75 per cent loan-to-value (LTV) and are open to both buy-to-let and portfolio landlord customers.

A two-year fix at 50 per cent LTV comes in at 5.29 per cent with a £1,999 fee. At 65 per cent LTV, the rate is 5.39 per cent also with the £1,999 fee.

 

Coventry: ‘A big year for landlords’

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “2023 will be a big year for many landlords as their buy-to-let deals come to an end.

“This presents brokers with an excellent opportunity to re-engage and advise them on the best options. We’re adding two-year deals to our range to support brokers and their clients with the products they need.”

Last week, Mortgage Solutions reported that Coventry had lowered residential rates by up 0.9 per cent, reintroduced its tracker products and brought out cashback remortgage deals.

Of those remortgage deals, Stinton said: “Remortgages are going to be an area of major focus for brokers in 2023, so we continue to support our intermediary partners with the introduction of cashback remortgage products.

