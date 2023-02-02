You are here: Home - News -

News

StrideUp brings out broker portal to streamline cases

by:
  • 02/02/2023
Home finance provider StrideUp has launched a broker portal, Launchpad, which will allow brokers to progress clients to completion quicker and easier.

The platform allows brokers to submit customer details, track cases in real-time and upload documents.

The firm said that during the pilot stage, service levels averaged 13 days from application to offer.

StrideUp, which was launched last year, offers a shared ownership product which aims to get first-time buyers on the property ladder with “enhanced affordability, flexible criteria and broker support”.

It is similar to a first charge with a top-up equity sharing loan that allows customers to borrower up to six and a half times income subject to criteria.

The company opened its proposition to brokers at the tail end of last year, and has partnered with the likes of Connect for Intermediaries and Finova.

The lender said that since it launched its intermediary channel, it has seen interest from brokers doubling on a monthly basis with particular interest on the enhanced loan to income and loan to value (LTV) through the firm’s home purchase plans.

The firm offers two, five and 10-year fixed rate as well as a two-year discounted tracker. Deals can be used for purchase and refinance.

Jon Sturgess (pictured), StrideUp’s head of intermediary sales, said: “Speed of service is so important not only for intermediaries but for consumers as well, especially when they are getting onto the property ladder for the first time.

“Launchpad allows us to give a decision in principle for brokers as well as being able to track their cases going forward. With our market leading application to offer of only 13 days we believe that this enhances our proposition even further along with our ability to flex on criteria and also affordability.”

