Dudley BS brings out expat deals and lowers rates

The expat buy-to-let and holiday let products are at 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a discounted interest rate of 5.89 per cent.

The lender’s existing expat residential product has been priced at 5.89 per cent with maximum LTV increasing from 80 per cent LTV to 85 per cent LTV.

Dudley Building Society has also added a two-year fixed residential rate at 5.59 per cent with a maximum LTV of 90 per cent.

The lender has released an interest-only discount for term product with a discounted rate of 5.49 per cent with a maximum LTV of 75 per cent.

Dudley Building Society has cuts its residential discount for term product, which is now priced at 5.29 per cent with a maximum LTV of 90 per cent.

Its buy-to-let and holiday let discount for term products are priced at 5.79 per cent and have a maximum LTV of 80 per cent.

Dudley: ‘Sharp increase in expat BTL mortgage enquiries’

Robert Oliver (pictured), distribution director at Dudley Building Society, said “We have seen a sharp increase in enquires for expat BTL mortgages over recent weeks, which prompted us to introduce these new products to enhance our expat offering.

“Our ability to make human decisions allows us to meet the complex needs of expat applicants, as we will accept applicants from a wide range of countries in over 160 currencies.”

Robert continued: “We are also delighted to be reducing interest rates across our whole product range, with products available for applicants with a wide range of requirements. As we continue to make changes to our offering, we want to assure our partners that maintaining our service levels remains our top priority.”