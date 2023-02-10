The Mortgage Lender cuts resi and BTL rates

The range has different acceptable levels of unsecured arrears, secured arrears, County Court Judgments and defaults.

Its two-year fixed rate in its RLI range at 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) has fallen by 0.56 per cent and its five-year fixed rate in its RL0 range has decreased by 0.65 per cent.

The lender has also lowered its core remortgage, incentive ranges and purchase with incentive ranges

In its buy-to-let range, rates have been reduced by as much as 0.9 per cent.

This includes its five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV in its core range for houses in multiple occupation (HMO) going down by up to 0.9 per cent.

Its two-year tracker deal has decreased by 0.67 per cent.

TML: ‘Continuing support for brokers’

Steve Griffiths, sales and product director at TML, said: “We’re pleased to announce reductions across the majority of our product ranges.

He continued: “At a time of increased cost of living, whether you are a homeowner, first-time buyer or property investor, everyone is looking for the best option available on the market to suit their circumstances.”

“We strive to provide our broker partners access to competitive mortgage deals and the ability to offer their clients attractive products with appealing incentives.

“The re-price highlights our aim to continue supporting our brokers and their clients’ property ambitions and to lend for real life,” Griffiths continued.