You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 10/02/2023

by:
  • 10/02/2023
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 10/02/2023
Further rate cuts by high street lenders, including HSBC and Nationwide, were among the most read this week as sub-four per cent deals returned to the market.

Our interview with Mortgage Wales, along with brokers thoughts on January activity also ranked in the most read.

The Treasury interviewing key lenders about mortgage pricing and Skipton’s business restructure to create two new entities were popular with readers.

 

Nationwide slashes rates by up to 0.75 per cent

 

‘We have set up a brokerage specifically for mortgage advisers’ – Mortgages Wales

 

Brokers report ‘record breaking’ activity levels in January ‒ analysis

 

HSBC launches sub-four per cent deal and Foundation Home Loans cuts rates – round-up

 

The base rate is currently ‘too high’, says MPC’s Tenreyro

 

Big bank bosses grilled over rates, Consumer Duty and climate change

 

 

Halifax embeds EPC data, extends green mortgage cashback and tweaks affordability

 

L&C Mortgages appoints Harrington as chief operating officer

 

Skipton Building Society splits into two businesses with new CEOs

 

Another base rate rise ‘more likely than a cut or hold’ – Bank of England

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers, do you feel prepared for Consumer Duty?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.