Colm Tully appointed CEO at Paymentshield

  • 14/02/2023
Paymentshield has announced that Colm Tully will be heading up the business, taking over from former CEO Rob Evans.

Tully is commercial director for partnerships at Paymentshield’s parent company Atlanta Group.

He will be overseeing all B2B distribution for the Atlanta Group, and work closely with Emma Green, director of distribution for mortgages, and Rana Ali, director of distribution for lettings and automotive.

Tully has spent almost two decades in the insurance sector, having previously worked as a broker for 10 years as well as a spell as commercial manager for MAPFRE and more than a year as head of new business development at the AA.

His predecessor, Rob Evans, has moved to the role of chief commercial officer for Atlanta Group.

Evans said that he had seen first-hand Tully’s “passion for innovation, partnerships and customers”, which made him the right person to lead Paymentshield.

Evans continued: “His experience across multiple channels and products, as a broker and a product provider, will also add a broader perspective to how we constantly improve our proposition.”

Tully added: “Working alongside the talented Paymentshield team, I am confident that we can continue to deliver unparalleled customer satisfaction, build on our existing tech expertise, and bolster the range of support and insights we offer advisers.” 

Last month Paymentshield revealed it had partnered with Brilliant Solutions to deliver general insurance options to broker members of the mortgage club.

