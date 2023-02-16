Morrey to depart Coreco following change in ‘strategic direction’

In a LinkedIn post, Morrey said: “After a change in strategic direction within Coreco I find myself ‘in the garden’ for the first time and looking for a new challenge in the fabulous world of mortgages.

“Leading the sales team of an award-winning and friendly brokerage like Coreco has been a pleasure, but I am now looking to add value, grow and learn, within another brokerage or across into the distribution side of the industry with networks, clubs or lenders. “

He thanked everyone at Coreco for their support, adding that he was sad to leave his colleagues but was “excited about the next opportunity”.

Morrey joined Coreco in 2021 as its sales technical director with a remit to manage and grow the firm’s team of brokers in London and Southend offices and across the country.

Prior to that, he worked at John Charcol from 2002, and was most recently product technical manager and head of the specialist mortgage technical service team.

In a comment to this publication, Coreco’s chief executive Andrew Montlake said the firm was undergoing a “change in strategic direction” but did not give further detail.

He added: “We really enjoyed Nick’s time with Coreco. We wish him all the best for the future and are sure he will be a great asset to any company.”

In an interview last year, Montlake said that its areas of interest in the near term were new build and commercial mortgages and opening more franchises nationally.

The broker firm launched the first member of its network, Coreco-MPS, run by Tom Matthews and Jan Pearce last year and earlier this year, acquired Paul Alexander Mortgage Consultants.