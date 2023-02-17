You are here: Home - News -

News

Leeds BS adds two-year fixes

  • 17/02/2023
Leeds Building Society has launched a pair of two-year fixed rate mortgages to its range up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The option at 65 per cent LTV has a rate of 4.32 per cent and is subject to a £999 fee, while the 75 per cent LTV deal is priced at 4.72 per cent and has no fee. 

Both offer a free standard valuation and fees assisted legals for in-house remortgages. 

Overpayments of up to 10 per cent are allowed each year and tapered early repayment charges apply. 

Jonathan Thompson, senior mortgage manager at Leeds Building Society, said: “In this challenging economic environment, we know that customers are looking for ways to gain certainty on their spending, so we are pleased to add two new fixed rate mortgage products starting at 4.32 per cent.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

