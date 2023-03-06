Hodge lowers rates by as much as 0.4 per cent

Specialist lender Hodge has reduced rates for its retirement interest-only, holiday let and 50 plus mortgages and cut retention rates.

On the 50 plus mortgage side, two and five-year fixed rates between 60 and 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) have gone down.

Its two-year fixed 50 plus mortgage with £995 fee at 60 per cent LTV has gone down from 5.9 per cent to 5.65 per cent.

Its fee-free version at the same LTV has fallen from 6.05 per cent to 5.8 per cent.

RIO mortgages between 60 and 85 per cent LTV have decreased, including its two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV with £995 fee has gone down from 6.1 per cent to 5.85 per cent.

Its fee-free version will fall from 6.25 per cent to six per cent.

Holiday let deals have also been reduced, between 60 and 75 per cent LTV.

Its two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV with £995 fee has gone down from 6.55 per cent to 6.15 per cent.

Its fee-free version from 6.5 per cent to 6.35 per cent.

Retention rates has fallen by up to 0.4 per cent for existing customers.

Emma Graham, business development director at Hodge, said: “What a start to 2023 we’ve had so far with three rate drops across our products.

“Further stability in the market, as well as in the wider economy means we can pass these rate reductions on, helping our intermediary partners get more great deals for their specialist customers.”

He added: “Reducing the retention rates on our products is also a great way that we feel we can reward both our loyal broker and IFA partners, and their clients who choose to stay with us.”