Supporting clients is top priority for advisers in 2023 – SimplyBiz

Mortgage advisers are feeling positive about business for the year ahead, with more than two fifths highlighting their optimism.

This is according to the SimplyBiz biannual adviser survey which polled 200 adviser firms.

It found that just 13 per cent were concerned about the market’s outlook, while the remaining 46 per cent were cautious but had more hope for the second half of 2023.

Two fifths of advisers said they had seen a growth in client numbers over the last year. This was down on 2022’s response where three quarters of advisers had greater client numbers, however it was still a sign of rising business.

The economic pressures facing clients were named as an area of focus.

Some 44 per cent said they had seen more vulnerable clients in the last 12 months, and 45 per cent said their main priority this year was to offer support.

Supporting clients was named as a top priority, an answer which was selected up to three times more than other survey choices which included adding further efficiencies, growing their client base and reducing their administrative burden.

Advisers also said market volatility and the impact of inflation were increasingly common topics of conversations with clients, followed by the cost of living crisis and interest rates.

Richard Ardron, marketing director of SimplyBiz, said: “Our adviser survey provides great insight into adviser sentiment and focus.

“With the obvious challenges facing us all, we wanted to gain a first-hand understanding of where advisers would be focusing their proprieties, which issues they were addressing for their clients and how they would prefer to operate. In turn, this ensures that we can align our support to our members and clients’ needs.”