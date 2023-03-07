You are here: Home - News -

News

Supporting clients is top priority for advisers in 2023 – SimplyBiz

by:
  • 07/03/2023
  • 0
Supporting clients is top priority for advisers in 2023 – SimplyBiz
Mortgage advisers are feeling positive about business for the year ahead, with more than two fifths highlighting their optimism.

This is according to the SimplyBiz biannual adviser survey which polled 200 adviser firms. 

It found that just 13 per cent were concerned about the market’s outlook, while the remaining 46 per cent were cautious but had more hope for the second half of 2023. 

Two fifths of advisers said they had seen a growth in client numbers over the last year. This was down on 2022’s response where three quarters of advisers had greater client numbers, however it was still a sign of rising business. 

The economic pressures facing clients were named as an area of focus. 

Some 44 per cent said they had seen more vulnerable clients in the last 12 months, and 45 per cent said their main priority this year was to offer support. 

Supporting clients was named as a top priority, an answer which was selected up to three times more than other survey choices which included adding further efficiencies, growing their client base and reducing their administrative burden. 

Advisers also said market volatility and the impact of inflation were increasingly common topics of conversations with clients, followed by the cost of living crisis and interest rates. 

Richard Ardron, marketing director of SimplyBiz, said: “Our adviser survey provides great insight into adviser sentiment and focus.  

“With the obvious challenges facing us all, we wanted to gain a first-hand understanding of where advisers would be focusing their proprieties, which issues they were addressing for their clients and how they would prefer to operate. In turn, this ensures that we can align our support to our members and clients’ needs.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Has buy-to-let affordability improved since higher product fees have been introduced?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.